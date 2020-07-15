The driver of a Tundra vehicle has been allegedly set free by the police after crushing a two-year-old girl to death at Kasoa.

The incident is said to have occurred around 3pm on Tuesday while the two-year-old girl, identified as Mimi, was playing with her six-year-old brother.

Narrating the incident on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Emmanuel Acquah, Mimi’s father said his daughter’s death beats his imagination.

“I work at Sakumono so Mimi and her mother escorted me on Tuesday morning while I was departing for work only for me to be called while at East Legon on my way back around 3:30 pm about the incident and had to rush home,” he said.

Mr Acquah said the suspect driver was detained at the Kasoa Police Station but was granted bail same day without any visit to the scene of the accident by the police.

Two-year-old Mimi

He added that he was not given the opportunity to meet the driver so he will be unable to identify him even if he was to stand meet him.

According to him, the accident did not happen at a place that could be considered a busy road hence his shock over the driver’s impatience that could lead to him not seeing his daughter.

“My six-year-old child who witnessed the incident as he picked her 2-year-old sister from the floor was screaming at the driver that he had killed his sister.

The driver has, however insists he hadn’t seen the baby prior to the accident.