Former Hearts of Oak forward, Joseph Esso, has completed a move to fellow Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Dawu based club after passing a mandatory medical.

The former Hearts of Oak forward, who was heavily linked to a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, has reportedly swerved the Porcupine Warriors to complete his move to Dreams FC.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward expressed his delight after completing his move to Dreams FC which he described as one of the best clubs in Ghana Football.

“Words cannot describe how I feel at the moment. Honestly, it really feels great to join one of the best clubs in Ghana,” he told Dreams FC’s official website.

“I really admire how the club operates and I am excited to be part of the family.

“Dreams FC is fast becoming one of the best clubs in the Ghana Premier League, I looked at the club’s project and wanted to contribute and be part of the dream,” he added.

He managed to score three goals in his 14 game outings for the Rainbow club in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He is one of the highly-rated attackers in the Ghanaian top-flight league following his exploits for the last four seasons.

He was a key member of the Black Stars ‘B’ squad that won silver medal at the 2019 WAFU Cup held in Senegal.

Hearts of Oak announced the exit of their talisman after unfruitful negotiations for a contract extension.