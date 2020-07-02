Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband have taken to social media to share a family tree photo, detailing the career path of their children.

The heartwarming and somewhat hilarious photo was shared by Mercy Johnson and it’s beginning to gain momentum on the internet.

The family tree photo showed Prince Okojie as a dad, hotelier and politician; Mercy Johnson as mum, actor, chef, producer and entrepreneur.

Their first daughter has aspirations of being a baker, doctor and drama queen; their first son as a baller, video game lover and pilot.

Their second daughter and middle child as lawyer, mischief planner and singer while their last born child was labeled a foodie.

According Mercy Johnson, July is month of accomplishment and she prayed all dreams and aspiration of her children and fans be fulfilled in the special month.

In her words, “Everybody don choose career path sha. Its the month of accomplishment, may all our prayers and dreams be answered.

Happy New Month Everyone”