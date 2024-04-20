Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has left tongues wagging with her latest cryptic post about her life and revenge.

The actress, who recently disclosed her battle with cancer and the life-changing surgery she underwent, took to Instagram to express how life has humbled her.

The mother-of-four stated that all she wants is for people to stay away from her.

She noted that there is so much going on in her life, and she simply can’t comprehend a lot of things.

Mercy Johnson made it known that she wishes no one anything bad nor does she want revenge on anyone, hence she cannot fathom where the strings of issues are coming from.

Alongside the message, she shared a photo of herself with one of her children, whom she said gives her a sense of serenity amidst life’s uncertainties.

SEE ALSO