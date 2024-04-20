Nigerian singer Portable has once again found himself embroiled in controversy with his first wife, Bewaji, over a caption of her birthday post.

Bewaji shared stunning photos of herself accompanied by a caption declaring herself as “THE QUEEN OF HERSELF”.

She wrote, “Still my day ( THE QUEEN OF HERSELF) I am grateful for the incredible journey of the life and the person I have become. On this special day. ( I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT ME)”.

However, Portable took issue with her choice of words, and expressed his confusion and frustration in the comment section.

In his response, Portable questioned Bewaji’s decision to refer to herself in such a manner, asserting that he played a significant role in shaping her into the person she is today.

He expressed disappointment at what he perceived as a lack of appreciation on her part and warned her to show more respect, as his family does not tolerate disrespect.

The exchange escalated further when Portable issued an ultimatum to Bewaji, demanding that she change the caption of her birthday post or packs out of their matrimonial home.

The singer’s reaction to his wife’s post has since stirred debate and garnered attention on social media.

