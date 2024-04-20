A 29-year-old man, Hillary Rambakupetwa, found himself in legal trouble as he stood before the Bindura Magistrates’ court facing allegations of robbery.

On April 10, 2024, three individuals embarked on a journey to Dandarecha Mountain, Guruve, in a Toyota Hilux for a spiritual retreat.

The following day, at approximately 10:00 AM, they encountered the accused, who was clad in religious attire, posing as a prophet.

Under the guise of spiritual guidance, he persuaded them to purchase certain items for a purported cleansing ritual.

Subsequently, the accused falsely claimed that Chief Negomo had called for assistance on another mountain due to a snakebite emergency.

Taking advantage of the situation, he coerced the victims at knifepoint, robbing them of belongings and cash totalling $750 USD.

Further intimidation ensued as he ordered two of the victims to the ground while he forced one to accompany him to their vehicle.

There, he forcibly instructed her to teach him how to drive their car. This was before binding her hands and gagging her with a cloth to stop her from screaming.

On April 13, 2024, authorities successfully located the stolen vehicle, leading to the apprehension of the perpetrator. The total value of the stolen goods amounted to $93,650 USD, of which $93,050 USD worth of property was recovered.

The accused admitted guilt to all charges and received a five-year prison sentence.