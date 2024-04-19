A Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu has approved the request to serve the notice of DNA test for the son of late singer Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, to his wife, Wunmi at her last known address.

This was after Emmanuel Oroko who is leading the legal team for the Aloba family informed the court that attempts to serve Wunmi the court documents mandating the DNA test on her son by the Sheriff had failed twice.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate directed that Wunmi be served by posting the court documents at her last known address.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Monoplane Odumosu, a member of the legal team representing the Aloba family, and obtained by PUNCH.

Odumosu stated that, “If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit.

The Chief Magistrate granted the order and ordered that the respondent be served by posting the court process on her last known address.

“It will be recalled that the Aloba family is contesting the paternity of baby Liam and filed an application before the Family Court wherein it sought an order of the court against Wunmi to present herself and baby Liam for a DNA test at any recognised laboratory in Lagos.”

READ ALSO: