Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mayorkun, has taken legal action against TikTok influencer Precious Kingsley, popularly known as Nicki DaBarbie.

He filed a N1 billion lawsuit for defamation.

The lawsuit stems from accusations made by Nicki DaBarbie, who alleged that Mayorkun and fellow singer Skiibii were involved in occult practices and attempted to exploit her for ritualistic purposes.

She claimed to have narrowly escaped such exploitation after fervent prayers.

Additionally, Nicki DaBarbie mentioned being filmed at the hospital, insinuating an attempt to portray her as under the influence of drugs.

She threatened to shut down her social media accounts in response.

In retaliation, Mayorkun has filed a lawsuit against Nicki DaBarbie, demanding N1 billion in damages for emotional distress, lost endorsements, and legal fees.

He also requested that she remove all defamatory content about him from her social media platforms within 24 hours.

Furthermore, Mayorkun mandated Nicki DaBarbie to issue a formal apology to him across the same platforms where the allegations were made.

READ ON