Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has shared adorable photos of her four kids in matching outfits.

The Kogi State-born movie diva, who is happily married to Prince Okojie, has a boy and two girls and welcomed their fourth born, baby Divine-Mercy on May 4.

Taking to Instagram, Mrs Okojie posted three photos of her lovely kids in which one captured them on a bed, another with her son holding his little sister.

MORE:

The fourth photo captured baby Divine-Mercy in a basket as her sister squats by her with the only son standing to keep charge over the girls.

She captioned it: “The full Okojie squad! Happy Children’s Day!!”

