The Ghana Badminton Association has received equipment from its mother body worth $200,000 to support and promote the sports in schools.

The association has been promoting and developing the sport in schools and this news comes as a great motivation for them.

Speaking in an interview with Kobby Stonne on Adom FM, Mr Evans Yeboah, President of Ghana Badminton Association confirmed the sponsorship deal.

“Almost 500 equipments have arrived in the country and they would be distributed to both private and public schools to promote Badminton in School programme,” he said.