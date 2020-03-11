Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, has shared a beautiful video with her kids playing with her baby bump during a pregnancy photoshoot.

Social media users are reacting to the video of the 35-year-old actress saying she has a beautiful home with lovely children.

Welcoming her fourth baby, the actress said she decided to drop the video to celebrate International Womens’ Day, adding that she cannot wait for Mothers’ Day because she loves gifts.

The Woman’s Month….cant wait for Mothers’ Day because I love gifts🤣🤣Happy Weekend Team. TBT on a saturday😍, her caption read.

Watch the heart-warming video below:

It would be recalled that few months ago, the mother of three took to her Instagram page to officially unveil her baby bump, and also confirmed that she is expecting her fourth child.