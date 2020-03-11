The manager of Shatta Wale has dismissed claims by the artiste’s ex-girlfriend that his proposal to her in 2018 was staged.

According to Bulldog, Shatta Michy’s comments may be borne out of the pain she has harboured since leaving the relationship she had built with Shatta Wale.

Speaking on 3FM, he said, “it (the proposal) wasn’t staged. She didn’t even know Shatta was going to give her a ring so how did she know it was staged?”

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale surprised Ghanaians when he went down on his knees to propose to his longtime girlfriend Michy, born Diamond Michelle Gbagonah.

The proposal took place at his 2018 Reign concert at the Fantasy Dome.

Michy appeared shocked to see the artiste she was performing with getting on his knee to pop the question.

Shatta Wale proposing to Shatta Michy

However, in October 2019, Michy told JoyNews’ Becky that the proposal was not real as many people were led to believe, adding that it was staged.

Bulldog said he finds it ridiculous Michy, who was clearly surprised on the night, would make such remarks when she knew nothing about the proposal till it happened on stage.

“I have been around them long enough and I hope and pray that they come back. They had a very beautiful union and all their struggle was part of the beautiful union. If you have a relationship and there are no struggles then you don’t have a relationship,” he said.