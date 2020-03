Actress and social media sensation Akuapem Poloo on Monday, March 9, was a guest newsreader on the JoyNews channel.

She presented the entertainment news dubbed Showbiz Prime on the JoyNews channel.

Her presence was in celebration of International Women’s Day which fell on Sunday, March 8.

Watch Akuapem Poloo read the news:

Also reading the news on the channel was Acting Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo.