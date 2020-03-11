Following jabs he received on twitter over poor Tim Westwood freestyle, Quamina MP has finally reacted in the most unexpected way.

Certainly not bothered about the fuss surrounding his performance, the artiste is ‘chilling’ in London while he posts on social media.

In his latest Instagram post, Quamina has silenced critics with his funny reaction, insinuating he does not give a hoot about the ‘lectures’ netizens are giving.

Commenting on the video in an interview with Kobby Kyei TV, he admitted the video which was taken on the set of a series he was shooting best describes his mood in this current situation.

To make matters worse, he jokingly revealed when given a second opportunity to redeem himself on Tim Westwood TV, he will not go beyond the effort he has already inputted.