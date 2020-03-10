Netizens are not taking a chill pill with fast-rising hiplife artiste, Quamina MP over what is described as a poor performance on Timwestwood TV’s freestyle edition.

Having given the honour to spit some raw bars on one of the world’s most recognised television stations dedicated to music, Ghanaians expected the artist to bring on his ‘A game’, but that was simply not the case.

Moments after Timwestwood posted the freestyle on his official Twitter page, social media users did not exercise restrictions in expressing their disappointments.

According to some critics, Quamina MP’s rap just brought Ghana back to square one on the International ladder, while others were of the opinion he tried his best.

The mixed reactions of netizens are causing Quamina MP to lead twitter trends today, March 3, 2020.

Okay this is Quamina MP’s rap at the Tim Westwood studio.



Listen to rap 🤣



“Anywhere we dey go we dey masaka, omoboa omoboa yaaba we go show dem odeeshi isakaba’ 🤣



Kwasia rap sei 😅 pic.twitter.com/k8rdTMbsFD — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) March 10, 2020

QUAMINA MP on tim Westwood



Ghanaians : Hurhh this boy we dey trust him , he dey come spoil there..

Sark , M.anifest and Kwesi Arthur spoil there already so this be like the winning goal



QUAMINA MP : papa pa pa pa , isakaba



Ghanaians :



pic.twitter.com/QojKzKpz9x — NTIAMOAH SHERLOCK (@wagyimi_dodo) March 10, 2020

Sarkodie, Manifest, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur…These guys are geography students, they went on the Tim Westwood show to put Ghana on the map but Quamina Mp, the technical student take en spanner n screw driver go komot we from da map😂😂Kwasia freestyle sei😂😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/5dAhVlxg9p — DJSLIMING NEBA SLIM (GOD_LOYD) (@AcquahGodfred7) March 10, 2020

Asuwear today Quamina MP die. 😂



I’ve been in this country for God knows how long and I never know um so how did Timwestwood get to know him sef. 🤨



See the way niggaman go blow nonfa for there. Yawa kroaa. 😂 — 𓆩𓆪 ᴋoᴍʟᴀʜ™🇬🇭 (@iamKomlah) March 10, 2020

He knew he was going to Tim Westwood. Whatever he did over there was planned already. Don't come and say it's straight from his head. He flop aa he flop… Whatchu gon do bruh😏



Quamina MP

Tim Westwood — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) March 10, 2020

What shall it profit Quamina MP to play two big shows in London and do KG rhymes at Tim Westwood — Kross Montana (@krossmontana_) March 10, 2020

After watching that Quamina MP freestyle on Tim Westwood, I'd say don't be hasty in drawing conclusions. 😂😂😂😂😂 OMG! What the heck was that he was doing! And the way he was in spirit too. I bet Westwood was like yoooooo he killing it, we just don't get the language 😂 pic.twitter.com/MDxFxC9vsD — Bruno Fernandes Mágico 🤯 (@jizzyofficial_) March 10, 2020

Oh my God. This dude really disgraced my country flag and its rappers. Pls screen rappers before you allow them into your studios. This embarrassing — BARCA REIGN (@adrenalinebarca) March 10, 2020