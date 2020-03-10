Netizens are not taking a chill pill with fast-rising hiplife artiste, Quamina MP over what is described as a poor performance on Timwestwood TV’s freestyle edition.
Having given the honour to spit some raw bars on one of the world’s most recognised television stations dedicated to music, Ghanaians expected the artist to bring on his ‘A game’, but that was simply not the case.
Moments after Timwestwood posted the freestyle on his official Twitter page, social media users did not exercise restrictions in expressing their disappointments.
According to some critics, Quamina MP’s rap just brought Ghana back to square one on the International ladder, while others were of the opinion he tried his best.
The mixed reactions of netizens are causing Quamina MP to lead twitter trends today, March 3, 2020.