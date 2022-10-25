Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has admitted that rapper Eno Barony is on top of her game when it comes to rap.

According to him, her dexterity, composition, choice of words and wordplay among other elements when it comes to doing music are extraordinary.

He made this comment during an interview with blogger and music critic Kwadwo Sheldon on a recent show.

Medikal was asked to mention names of rappers tied to bars that were being mentioned to him, and he was basically impressed by the fact that most of the dope lyrics that stemmed out were composed by her.

Other names that popped out frequently were the likes of Strongman, Kofi Mole and M.anifest among other noteworthy musicians.

Interestingly, it is quite surprising for Medikal to rain showers on the rap goddess, since they haven’t been in good terms in the past.

After Sista Afia dropped her WMT song months back to jab Eno Barony, the latter alleged Medikal was the Jeje hitmaker’s ghostwriter.

Eno Barony proceeded to slam Medikal in a subsequent song titled ‘Argument Done‘, but the rapper denied the allegations and further called Eno Barony a corpse.

After several turnouts on social media, the duo called it a truce, with Medikal admitting later that it was all planned for hype.

Meanwhile, Medikal is currently promoting his new song dubbed “Scarface”.