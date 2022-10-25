President Nana Akufo-Addo has praised the leadership of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] and the technical team of the Black Stars for bringing in foreign-born Ghanaian players to the national team.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah, and Stephan Ambrosius, among others, have completed their nationalities switch to play for the West African country.

Some of the Europea born players who have joined the Black Stars

Williams, Lamptey, and Yeboah all made their debut for the Black Stars in the September friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

“I have a lot of confidence in the players that are being selected and I am happy that many of our Ghanaian players in the diaspora under your leadership are being brought in to play for the Black Stars,” President Akufo-Addo said in a meeting with the GFA on Thursday.

“I think you have done very well to go out there to convince them to come and play for us and it couldn’t have been any better so as politicians, football administrators, let’s help them to settle and enjoy their trade.

READ ALSO

“Our bid is to create the right conditions for them to excel, that is what we have to do because undoubtedly Ghana football is among the best in the World,” he added.

The players are expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which kicks off on November 20.

The team will, however, play Switzerland in a friendly game, just before the start of the competition on November 17.