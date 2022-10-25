The Ghana Police Service is appealing for calm following a shooting incident at Dzorwulu, a suburb in Accra Monday evening.

A man is seen in a video that has gone viral on social media lying in distress with his car set ablaze.

The victim was a middle-aged man wearing a polo shirt, red trousers and sneakers.

He is said to be the driver of a Toyota Landcruiser lying motionless in the middle of the street with his shirt drenched in blood.

A few metres away, his car appeared to have slammed into a gutter by the side of the road, with the glasses and windscreen smashed.

The suspected perpetrator of the crime, who was wearing a mask, further set the car ablaze and quickly fled the scene in the company of others as passersby watched on.

It is, however, unclear what led to the shooting. But the police in a statement on Facebook said the shooting incident is linked to a land dispute.

It has, therefore, commenced probe and assured the public of maximum security.

“We, therefore, wish to urge the public to remain calm. Further developments will be shared in due course,” it said.

Below is the post on Facebook: