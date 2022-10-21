Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], has dismissed reports suggesting that George Boateng will be on punditry duties during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Aston Villa U-23 coach has been named in the beIN’s star-studded line-up of pundits for the Mundial.

The list also comprises former Premier League referee, Mike Dean, former Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger as well as former footballers, Kaka, Gary Neville, and John Terry.

Following the release of the list, several Ghanaian football fans accused Boateng of disrespecting the country.

However, Asante Twum has revealed Boateng will not be taking up any role when the World Cup begins.

“George Boateng will not be doing punditry [activities] during the World Cup. It won’t happen,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“George Boateng didn’t sign a contract with beIN Sports [on Thursday as reported]. He signed the contract with beIN in 2014 during the World Cup in Brazil. He started working with them as a pundit in 2014.

“Exactly 10 days ago, beIN Sports contacted and said ‘they know he [George Boateng] is busy with the Black Stars and it will not be possible to do anything for them during the World. But would he be willing to do it if he becomes available?” he added.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H of the global showpiece which takes place between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

Black Stars will take on Switzerland in another preparatory game on November 17, seven days before their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal.