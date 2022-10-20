Former Youth and Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has warned Black Stars players to stay away from women during the World Cup in 2022.

Ghana that missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia has made a return to the global showpiece and has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah, who was the then Sports Minister during the 2014 World Cup, believes that wives and girlfriends can be a distraction for players.

He advises players to avoid bringing their partners to the tournament if they want to win.

“The team must be focused and dedicated for the World Cup period,” the 55-year-old Ghanaian politician told Ghana News Agency.

“This is a tournament for just a few weeks. The players should leave their wives and girlfriends for those few weeks. They should focus on bringing glory to Ghana and themselves.

“It is a privilege to don the national colours, and players should not think they are doing us a favour by representing Ghana.”

Coach Otto Addo has yet to name his preliminary tournament squad.

They are scheduled to play a friendly match against Switzerland, which will be the team’s final match before departing for Qatar.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.