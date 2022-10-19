Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe, hopes the Black Stars progress from the group phase of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country failed to make it to the next round of the Mundial in Brazil.

Ghana exited the tournament with just a point after three games.

However, Baffoe is confident the team has what it takes to make it to the next round.

According to him, if the technical team gets the player selection and tactics right, Ghana stands a chance of making it to the next round.

“Black Stars have a good technical team, a talented squad, and the additional players from Ghana who were born abroad,” Anthony Baffoe said as quoted by the-star.co.ke.

“We need to get our tactics right and I always believe we need a team behind the team. The federation has given the technical bench a free hand.

“They have done a lot of additions when it comes to fitness coaches and it goes even deep into science but by the end of the day the reality is on the pitch.”

He added, “I believe if we get our act together, have unity and good organization we can do something. It’s not an easy group but by God’s grace, we’ll do everything to get to the next stage. Let’s get out of the group stage then we can talk again.”

Ghana will take on Switzerland in another preparatory game on November 17.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.