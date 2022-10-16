Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has revealed that a 40-day prayer and fasting period has started for the Black Stars ahead 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with GTV, Dr Tetteh confirmed that he has so far held prayer sessions with some players of the Black Stars ahead of the tournament.

According to him, he was led to pray for the team to help them to put out a good performance at the Mundial which kicks off from November 20 to December 18.

“For the past few days Moses Foh Amoaning has forced me to pray with some of them, we’ve even launched a 40-day prayer towards Qatar. Most of us are going to Qatar,” he said.

“Most of the players are young men I have inspired in so many ways,” he added.

Ghana returned to the global showpiece at the expense of Nigeria after two-legged playoff games.

The Black Stars would come up against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.