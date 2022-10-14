Former Management Committee member of the Black Stars, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, has cautioned Black Stars coach Otto Addo to invite players for the upcoming World Cup only on merit.

Addo is expected to name his squad for the tournament in Qatar later this year after the friendly game against Switzerland.

The Tema Youth owner and bankroller, speaking in an interview, cautioned that the technical team must be allowed to invite players who only deserve to play for the Black Stars.

According to him, with good player call-ups, the country will be able to play in the semifinals of the Mundial.

“Nobody should try and influence the technical team led by [Otto Addo] to take decisions that will be challenged later,” he told Asempa FM.

“The coach will have to come and rationalize why I chose this player and not that player.

“We should be able to make it to the semifinals, that is if we do the right thing and this is selection on merit.

“It is very important for the team if we want the Black Stars to perform,” he added.

Ghana, who have been housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.