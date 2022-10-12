Former Ghana goalkeeper, Joe Carr, has called on Otto Addo to ensure the selection of players to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup is purely based on performance.

The playing body after the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua has come under pressure for the uninspiring performance.

However, the former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, speaking in an interview, advised Coach Addo to use a fine blend of experienced players and talented youngsters in the team for good results but added that the technical handlers must take bold decisions as far as the selection is concerned.

“The coach should not hesitate to bench senior players if they do not live up to his expectation. This is the only way to get the players to give their best during the competition,” he told Graphic Sports.

“Instead of relying on senior players who may be out of form in such a high-class competition, selection should be based purely on current performance to enable Ghana to excel in such an elite tournament.

“As many new players as possible who are in good form and have the competitive edge should be offered opportunity, and with such a positive approach, our team will not be found wanting,” said Carr, who is a 1983 African Champions League winner.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The 22nd edition of the Mundial kicks off November 20 to December 19.