Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has described Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup as the worst campaign.

Having impressed in 2006 and 2010 in Germany and South Africa respectively, Ghanaians were expecting the Black Stars to put up a perfect performance but shockingly exited the tournament at the group phase without a win.

Ghana picked just a point after three games under the auspices of Mr Nyantakyi as the GFA boss.

However, in an interview with Kings TV, Mr Nyantakyi touched on multiple issues connected to the Black Stars.

He said “2006 was successful, and 2010 was also very successful. The most unsuccessful one was in 2014; there were a lot of problems.

“Money to be given to the players were released from the Bank of Ghana into the Ministry of Youth and Sports account but releasing the money to the players became contentious.”

Ghana in 2006 made it to the Round of 16 but got knocked out by Brazil after suffering a 0-3 loss.

At the 2010 edition, Ghana made it to the quarterfinals and a missed penalty by striker Asamoah Gyan in extra time forced the game to a penalty shootout.

The reported rifts in the team’s camp forced the Ghana government to fly $3 million to satisfy player wages.

Veteran midfielders Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng were dismissed from camp for alleged indiscipline acts.