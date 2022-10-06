Ghana will be heading to Qatar as the least-ranking country in the tournament.

The 2010 Fifa World Cup quarter finalists have dropped to the 61st place after previously holding the 60th position.

The latest log comes after a 3-0 loss to the highest ranking team Brazil and a 1-0 win against Nicaragua in the recent international friendlies.

The West African side is placed 11th on the continent with Senegal still maintaining the first spot. Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Algeria complete Africa’s top five.

Brazil also maintained their top spot on the globe in a very familiar top 10, with Italy leapfrogging Spain into 6th, the only change.

In total, 172 games were played for the latest rankings, with Ghana (5) playing the most games.