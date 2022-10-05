Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to ensure the team prepares adequately ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana has returned to the Mundial after securing a spot against Nigeria in a two-legged tie.

Black Stars’ form in recent times has been questioned by several Ghanaian football fans after the Brazil and Nicaragua games that ended 3-0 defeat and a 1-0 win respectively.

The technical team led by Otto Addo has come under pressure after the games.

With less than two months to the start of the global showpiece in Qatar, the former CAF 1st vice president has appealed to the technical team to keep the team in shape.

He also appealed to the government to back the Ghana Football Association.

“We [Ghana Black Stars] have to prepare well so we can do well and government should also support the Ghana Football Association [GFA],” Mr Nyantakyi told Kings GHTV Sports.

Under the auspices of Mr. Nyantakyi, Ghana played in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.

However, the Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.