Four labour unions in the Public Universities in Ghana have announced a strike action effective Thursday, October 14, 2022, if issues regarding their conditions of service are not resolved.

The unions are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Ghana Association of University Administrators, Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana, and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana.

They want the government to settle their outstanding online teaching support allowance and Non-payroll allowances.

This was announced in a joint statement dated October 5, 2022, stating the decision follows a press conference held on September 28, 2022, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and upon further deliberations among national leaders.

Meanwhile, members of the labour unions have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with leadership during these moments.

Below is the full statement: