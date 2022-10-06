The family of late social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka, is worried about the prosecution’s handling of the murder trial.

According to them, there seem to be well-calculated efforts by the prosecutors to intentionally frustrate them, amid fears that justice may not be served in the trial.

During court proceedings on Tuesday, October 4, all the accused persons were present, with only the prosecutor absent.

The Asokwa District Court, which has been hearing the case, is still waiting for advice from the Office of the Attorney General (AG) for committal processes to commence at the High Court.

It is said the prosecutor was absent in court because the advice from the AG was not ready.

“Over the past 16 months, since Iddi [Kaaka’s brother] was arrested together with those who killed Kaaka, the prosecutors have not stepped in court, even once. Just yesterday, we were in court and no prosecutor was in court.

“We have been attending court proceedings every single day and yet the prosecutors do not even bother to show up. What more do you want from us? This must stop; this victimisation must stop. We are nothing but a poor family,” a spokesperson of the family, Nafiu Mohammed told the media.

He also alleged that there is another attempt to use some government officials to “smuggle” Iddi out of the country “in order to accuse him of running away.”

“All you care about is your PR and propaganda. Shame on you all who are involved. May Allah deal with you as he considers appropriate. May you never get away with the pain and suffering you have caused my family,” he added.

Kaaka died on June 28, 2021, after he was allegedly attacked in front of his house at Ejura on June 26.

After his death, three other persons including his brother Iddi Mohammed were arrested.

Meanwhile, families of some victims who sustained injuries in the Ejura shootings are unhappy government has neglected them.

They say even after they provided all documents relating to their medical conditions, government is yet to pay compensation to them.