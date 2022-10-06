Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, says President Akufo-Addo must resign over his failure to end illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

The outspoken legal practitioner said the President has demonstrated enough incompetence to deal with the issue.

This, he said, is due to President Akufo-Addo’s failure to act on the briefings provided to him routinely by the security agencies on the matter.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, he said the President is always late to the party on issues of national importance.

This, according to him, is giving Ghanaians headaches.

“As we sit here, in every part of Ghana, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) has officers all over. In every district of Ghana, there is a NIB officer. So as you are walking around, he is also walking in the society and watching.

“So he knows. Look, the President can’t say he is not being briefed about this thing. He is just sleeping on the job…I don’t know how many times we have to call on him.

A galamsey site in Ghana

“He just has to resign. This man is giving us too much headache. He has to check out…he should just resign. That is the best thing. He has shown clearly that he is not competent.

“…we can’t fight galamsey…every time, he is always reactive…always reactive,” he stated.

Martin Kpebu

Mr Kpebu was speaking on President Akufo-Addo’s latest promise not to shield any appointee found culpable in the activity.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday [October 5] held closed-door meetings with the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives over the canker.

At the said engagement, President Akufo-Addo asked them to help him end the menace.

However, Mr Kpebu believes this will amount to nothing alleging that the President knows those involved due to the briefing given to him by the security agencies.