Former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central constituency, Rachel Appoh, has been honoured by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth and Friends in Maryland, USA.

This is to commend the former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection for her successful elevation from a female student leader to mainstream politics.

A citation that accompanied the plaque given to the former NDC legislator further recognised her humanitarian activities in Ghana.

This honourary award coincided with her 40th birthday.

Rachel Appoh, overwhelmed by the recognition, expressed her profound appreciation to Parliament for the recognition.

“What a surprise! It’s good to serve. Thank you all for this beautiful citation. My appreciation goes to all those who helped me achieve all these in my 20’s and 30’s. I am grown in wisdom, knowledge and intelligence now. Thank you God the father, the son and the Holy Spirit. Happy birthday to me,” she said.

Profile

Honourable Rachel Florence Appoh is a young politician, professional Accountant, philanthropist, a gender activist, a farmer and a business woman who is successful and ranked top on the list of famous people who were born in October.

Biography

She is 40-years-old. Hon. Appoh is a Ghanaian and a former NDC MP for Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana.

She was also the former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The humble politician was the First MP and First female to represent Gomoa Central in Parliament of Ghana. She was the youngest female MP at the Majority in the Sixth (6th) Parliament and the youngest among the Ministers / Executives of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The famous politician is also the first female to represent in the Public Account leadership in the history of Ghana’s Parliament. She is ranked among the 45, 327 popular and famous politicians in the world. The astute politician is a Libra zodiac birth sign.

Hon Appoh was born to Elder Peter Eric Appoh and Mrs Elizabeth Appoh in Accra but hails from Swedru Aboso in the Central Region.

She is a mother of two and a Christian who worships with the Church of Pentecost.

Education

Hon Appoh is a professional accountant with two Masters Degree-MSc International Finance and Accounting from University of Buckinghamshire (UK) 2015 and Masters in Governance and Leadership (MGL) GIMPA 2019, and ACCA (Pt. 3).

She had her Tertiary Education from Pentecost University 2008 where she acquired Bsc Accounting and became the SRC Women’s Commissioner in 2006/07.

She was active in sports, likes football, volleyball, Long jump, table tennis and now plays long tennis.

Ms Appoh is a product of Nsaba Secondary School 1999 and Boa Amponsem Basic School/ JHS at Dunkwa on Offin.

The beauty with brains politician is the Executive Director of Obaa Sima Foundation where she deals with widows, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), aged, women in Agric etc and Executive Producer of Ahenfie Court on Accra based United Television (UTV).

She formerly worked with Anglo Gold Ashanti, Kama Health Services, Peach FM, SSNIT among others.

Net Worth

Her estimated Net Worth is $5 to $10 Million. Her earnings are mostly from being a successful Accountant, a farmer, and a business woman.

She likes big and flashy cars and mostly dress executive.

She enjoys social gatherings like parties and is always seen as a happy person.

Family And Relationship

Hon. Appoh keeps her personal and love life private. She prefers not to talk about the details of her marital status and divorce.

The astute politician married Mr Samuel Opoku in 2013 and had two children.

Hon Appoh later divorced her husband when he committed bigamy by marrying another woman in Canada in 2017.

Details about her current marriage and relationship status is yet to be confirmed.

The beauty with brains politician is a mother of two children. She is the third born of five girls. Hon Rachel comes from a royal and highly educated home full of politicians.

Awards

She has numerous awards to her credit like GOWA award 2019, Humanitarian award 2020, Best Entrepreneurship Student (Pentecost University 2008), Honorary Award from Gomoa Central Widows 2019 among others.