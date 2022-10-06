Former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has advised the head coach to resign if he’s not capable of making firm decisions for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Otto Addo’s tactical decision has been doubted by many fans after recent international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua which ended in 3-0 defeat and a 1-0 win respectively.

According to him, the gaffer needs to be confident in making successful decision for the Black Stars and resist any influence.

“The Coach (Otto Addo) should be firm and make sure no one influences his work. He should work as a professional and shouldn’t allow anyone to tell him what to do,” he said in an interview with Kings TV.

“If he’s not capable, then he must put the job aside for someone else to do,” he added.

The West African side is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.

Ghana will play Switzerland on November 17, in their last pre-World Cup game before kicking off with Portugal on November 24.