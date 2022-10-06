Scores of residents stranded in the Ga South Municipality following a heavy downpour have appealed to the government and well-meaning Ghanaians to donate food items and essential products that will meet their needs.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, some of the residents lamented they are disappointed in the Weija-Gbawe Member of Parliament (MP), Tina Mensah over her silence.

A resident stated she cannot fathom why she has not even visited the area to commiserate with them three days after the devastation.

The aggrieved residents have, therefore, appealed to Madam Mensah to, as a matter of urgency, offer support as they voted for her to get to Parliament.

Many of the residents at Ashalaja, Weija, Oblogo, Tetegu and its environs have been displaced following a downpour on Sunday.

The residents have described it as a crisis situation as many homes have been submerged and major roads cut off by floods.

The residents now use canoes to avoid drowning.

The National Disaster and Management Organisation, military and Municipal authorities have been on the grounds to rescue the victims to places of safety.