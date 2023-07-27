Residents of Adansiman, a suburb of New Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality, have lamented over the deplorable state of their roads.

Some residents, who spoke on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said they have lost patience.

The situation, they bemoaned, has made movement in the vicinity difficult for them, putting their lives at risk.

The residents stated the lack of a good drainage system which results in perennial flooding has washed away the road and a bridge which connected them to their homes.

They added assurances by Road Minister, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah, during a visit to the area last year is yet to see the light of day.

The disgruntled residents have, therefore, appealed to the government to make the construction of the bridge and road a priority to avert any death in the area.

Meanwhile, a Maintenance Engineer with the Municipal Urban Roads Department, Gabriel Ofosu Asare, said they are very much aware of the situation.

He stated the road project was awarded to a contractor, Halifas Amagon between 2018 and 2019 but he left the site over debts owed.

Mr Asare, however, assured the contractor has been paid and will soon move to the site, adding the Roads Minister and other relevant stakeholders last month visited the area to fast-track the project.

