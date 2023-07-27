The Police on July 25, 2023, arrested 14 suspects in connection with a clash which led to the death of two persons at Mpameso Forest near Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

The suspects have been identified as Hafiz Mohammed, Fuseini Mohammed, Abass Abukari, Alhassan Razak, Fuseini Shaibu and Addai Gyebi.

The rest are; Abubakari Issahaku, Seidu Sulemana, Kwabena Yeboah, Alhassan Awal, Enoch Opoku, Ibrahim Issah, Obeng Richard and Ibrahim Adams.

The suspects, according to Police investigation, shot the two deceased persons during the clash while they were guarding a timber concession at Mpameso Forest.

A search conducted on them following their arrest led to the retrieval of eight pump action guns, a cutlass and a knife.

All suspects are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation and will be put before court.

