The family of a woman brutally murdered and allegedly sexually assaulted by assailants at Sene Bokankye in the Ashanti Region, is demanding justice for their loved one.

The tragic incident occurred when two suspects, identified as Kelvin Gyamfi, 24, and Samuel Addai, 31, reportedly embarked on a burglary spree, targeting the home of the victim.

The victim, a 36-year-old mother of one, was asleep in her room in an uncompleted building when the perpetrators invaded.

The suspects viciously attacked her, striking her in the head twice with a cement block.

Upon realizing their victim was dead, they allegedly sexually violate her remains before absconded with her mobile phone and a sum of GH¢42.

The family traumatized by the loss of their beloved relative, is now fervently pursuing justice for the heinous crime perpetrated against her.