Hundreds of residents at Ashalaja in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been trapped in their homes with their houses submerged in floods after hours of heavy downpour in the area.

The heavy downpour on Sunday night into Monday has rendered several roads in the area inaccessible.

A visit to the area by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei revealed that the floods occurred after an estate developer broke down a wall constructed by former President John Kufuor to prevent the river Densu from coming into the town.

School children could not make it to school on Monday while several workers were also stranded due to the level of the water after the floods.

