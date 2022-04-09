A raging fire has swept through a warehouse at Brigade near Weija in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The fire, which destroyed property running into hundreds of thousands of cedis, reportedly occurred on Friday night.

About five vehicles, 10 engines and other accessories at Central Automotive Company were lost to the fire incident.

The timely intervention of the Weija Fire Station officers prevented the fire from spreading to nearby residential property.

The leader of the team, ADO 2 Eric Duffuor, stated the cause of the fire is not yet known but investigations have commenced.

However, eyewitnesses suspect the fire was caused by power fluctuations the area has experienced for sometime now.

They say the fire started shortly after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) restored power after an outage.

Some of the witnesses revealed that many of the cars have been burnt to ashes while some workers managed to drive others outside.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the company, Daniel Kwesi Boadu, told Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei he is still in shock and yet to come to terms with the incident.

ADO2 Duffour has urged automobile companies and other shops to always switch off their metres before closing to save lives and property.



Play the video above: