A former Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON-KNUST), Afia Animwaa Agyeman is vying for the 2nd Vice-chairperson position for the upcoming NPP-UK branch executives’ election.

The NPP-UK branch election is slated for May 20th to 22nd, 2022.

The move according to her is to encourage other women to serve the party in whatever capacity they deem fit.

She believes that female representation on the executive board of the overseas branch is not something the party can boast about in the diaspora hence her resolve to contest the election to champion the interest of women in the party.

If elected, Afia Animwaa will be the first young woman to occupy the 2nd Vice Chairperson’s position in the history of the NPP-UK branch.

She has been part of grassroots mobilisation for the NPP since her school days, participated in the adoption of polling stations, and also served as a campaign team member, as well as a volunteer in charity, works for the party.

Afia Animwaa is poised to work towards the acquisition of an ultramodern office space that will serve members in the NPP UK branch and beyond.

She also believes effective communication, the use of social media platforms and the adoption of digitalisation will boost activities as well help in record keeping and serve as a repository of information for the next generation.

She is confident that her election will inspire other women to take up the mantle of leadership to bring their best in support of the NPP and Ghanaians in general.

She is hereby counting on all voters to let the feminine voice be heard at the table of men during the elections.

About Afia Animwaa Agyeman

Rosemary Afia Animwaa Agyeman popularly known in party circles as Afia NPP is diligent with an affable personality who has served the NPP since her school days; she was the women’s organiser (Tescon Knust), Treasurer (Nugs Knust), Deputy Electoral commissioner (National Nugs Congress 2010 held at Wa), Research/Special Assistant in Parliament, Polling Agent among others.

She has also contributed to courses that promote party development in many capacities.