Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has shared a fond memory of the late Ramatu Aliu Mahama, a former Second Lady who served during his administration between 2001 and 2008.

Speaking at a short Islamic funeral held at the Independence Square in Accra, he noted that the late Ramatu Aliu Mahama executed her duties with excellence and never caused any scandal during her service.

Mr Kufuor, in a glowing tribute, described the former Second Lady as an intelligent and gracious person who always provided comfort to people.

“She was very gracious, intelligent and motherly and was aware of the weight of the office in which she discharged duties with such excellence. She was a good human being. There were no scandals at least from her quarters,” he said.

He added that Mrs Aliu Mahama ensured that officials of the then government had adequate comfort and security whenever they were on official duties, especially in Northern Ghana.

“She was thoughtful and supported her husband, who was Vice President during my time in government. She was a great hostess any time we travelled in the north, especially around Tamale,” he added.

The wife of the late Vice President Aliu Mahama passed on at the age of 70 on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Her death came a decade after her husband passed on from a heart-related complication on November 16, 2012.

Many dignitaries, comprising the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady Samira Bawumia and other government officials were present at the funeral grounds to pay their last respects to the late stateswoman.

The 2020 running mate of John Mahama, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul were present to partake in the ceremony.