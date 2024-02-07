Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer is the true man destined to lead Ghana through his bold and clear visions.

Speaking at the launch of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for the country, the former President recollected his first meeting with the Vice President which has left an unforgettable mark in his memories.

“I have always seen him as a man of destiny. I first saw him in London in 2002, he was the research assistant to the governor of the central bank. He delivered an exceptional paper among the giants of London in the financial world. Before then I had never spoken to him, I sent someone to call and I told him to carry on because he would go far. In 2008, Akufo-Addo coincidentally picked him as his running mate so I appealed to the party to accept him,” he recalled.

Mr. Kufuor also appealed to Ghanaians to give Dr. Bawumia the chance to rule the country in the upcoming elections.

He says the Vice President possesses all vital qualities to change the course of the country through his digitalization agenda.

“This man is on a mission determined by destiny so please let’s all accept him. Quality is very scared and Bawumia has all the instruments to become president. His hallmark is humility and has the requisite temperance needed to rule the country,” he said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will unveil his vision for the nation today in a much-awaited address at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

