Tragedy struck on the Accra-Kumasi highway when a man selling money boxes, commonly known as susu boxes, was killed in a gory accident.

He was reportedly showcasing his wares in traffic when the accident occurred at Kwahu Fodoa junction on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate incident unfolded when two cars attempted to swerve the man who was standing in the middle of the road.

The cars ended up crashing into each other, trapping the vendor between them.

Despite frantic efforts by bystanders to rescue him from the wreckage, the man sustained severe injuries from the impact and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed pending notification of his family.