South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has become the talk of social media after a video of him dancing to Grammy Award winner Tyla’s hit song ‘Water’ went viral.

The video, shared by MND News, captured President Ramaphosa twerking and busting some dance moves on stage alongside a group of two women and one man.

As Tyla’s global hit song ‘Water’ played in the background, President Ramaphosa and the group enthusiastically joined in the dance, attempting to replicate Tyla’s iconic Barcardi dance moves.

The video has since caused a frenzy on social media, with many South Africans amused and entertained by President Ramaphosa’s unexpected dance moves.

This comes shortly after the song was awarded the Best African Music at the just-ended Grammys award.

Watch video below: