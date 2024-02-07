The newly elected Dome-Kwabenya NPP parliamentary candidate, Mike Oquaye was mobbed by some supporters at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

Mike Oquaye has arrived at the venue ahead of the anticipated public address titled ‘Bawumia Speaks: Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions For the Future.’

The elated crowd did not give Mr. Oquaye breathing space as he arrived at the venue for the lecture.

Mr. Oquaye, who beat the incumbent MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, in the New Patriotic Party’s primaries, could not even walk freely as the supporters were all over him chanting songs.

The Vice President will articulate his ‘own vision’ for the future of Ghana, as the country goes through an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

The national address is also expected to emphasize leveraging technology, data, and systems to foster inclusive economic growth, positioning Ghana as a digital hub for Africa, narrowing the digital divide, and applying digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, and public service delivery.

