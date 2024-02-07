Twenty-five people who were arrested during clashes between Kwahu Bepong residents and the police have been paraded in front of the chief’s palace.

DCOP Isaac Kwadwo Asante prevented the media from covering the event.

The individuals, suspected of causing disturbances in Kwahu Bepong, were all handcuffed and later taken to their homes for searches.

This action has caused fear and panic among the residents.

Many who had fled are now returning home, but due to the police action today, they are afraid.

They have called on Kwawuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II to intervene.

