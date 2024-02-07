The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has paid a courtesy call to chiefs and family members of the victims in Kwawu Bepong.

The visit to ensure calm after attacks on the Bepong chief’s palace and some Police officers in by the youth in the town.

The incident occurred at the chief’s palace, where police intervened to rescue a man alleged to have raped and killed a 45-year-old woman, Akua Kyerewaa, in Adwumasu, Kwahu South Municipality.

The suspect, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, is an ex-convict. During the arrest, community members demanded instant justice, leading to an attack on the police.

A 65-year-old brother of the victim, Kwasi Antwi, also lost his life during the confrontation. The suspect was subsequently arrested on February 4th.

The youth managed to apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the chief. But angry family members of the deceased besieged the Palace to lynch the suspect.

The attempt by the chief and the police to avert the attack resulted in injuries to seven people, including five police officers and the death of two people.

The Eastern Regional Minister appealed for peace in Kwahu Bepong as they work to resolve the matter.

Mr. Acheampong commiserated with families of the deceased and assured there will not be any reprisal attacks.

Meanwhile, Ghana Police Service has arrested 71 individuals in connection with the attacks.

