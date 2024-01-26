A police Constable stationed at the Enchi District Police Com­mand has died in an accident on the Kwahu-Omanpe Road in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

The body of Constable Prince Amoah had since been deposited at the Agyapa funeral home for autopsy and preserva­tion.

Three surviving police personnel are currently receiving treatment at the Samartex hos­pital in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

Reports indi­cates that Constable Amoah and his colleagues boarded a vehicle to enable them to go about their daily routine patrol duty in the Aowin Municipality.

The report revealed that while on the journey, the vehicle they were travelling on fell from a wooden bridge and landed in a ditch between Kwahu Omanpe.

Some residents, who wit­nessed the accident, rescued the victims and immediately rushed them to the Samartex hospital for medical attention, but Constable Amoah passed on.

The police have, however, commenced investigations into the matter to unravel the cause of the accident.

