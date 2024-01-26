The Chiefs of Ahwerease Darmang in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern region have appealed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to elect the incumbent Member of Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

According to them, Mr. Annor Dompreh will help break the eight in the party’s quest to retain power.

The Ahwerease Darmang chiefs said to make breaking the eight a reality, NPP delegates must elect parliamentary candidates who will enable the party garner more votes, and Frank Annor Dompreh is one such individual.

Addressing the media, Nana Ama Benewaah I, the Nkosuo Hemaa of Ahwerease Darmang, noted that, the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency has benefited immensely from their MP in terms of development.

She therefore appealed to delegates to vote massively for him to continue his good works.

Also, the Okyeame of Ahwerease Darmang, Okyeame Kwabena Ntow also reiterated the need for delegates to honor the Majority Chief Whip for another term.

He cited the construction of astroturfs, schools, roads, toilet facilities, water, and assistance to brilliant but needy students in the area as some of Mr. Dompreh’s good works which needs to be rewarded.

ALSO READ:

The President knows what to do – Justin Kodua on reshuffle

ACP Agordzo opens up on harrowing conditions during NIB detention

Checkout criteria for new Black Stars coach