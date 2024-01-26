Former Constituency Chairman of Tema West, Dennis Amfo Sefah believes he is the right person to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the parliamentary candidate for Tema West.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, he said the NPP is for everyone, so he feels justified replacing the incumbent MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.

Nana Boakye as he is popularly called expressed confidence in his ability to stand up for the party, having served at various levels and risen through the ranks in the party.

“The NPP is for all of us, so I won’t be wrong to replace my boss, Mr. Ahenkorah. I stand tall to represent the party. I have served a lot of people, and I think it is time for me to step up” he said.

He however acknowledged the efforts of previous leaders and stressed his readiness to build on their work, particularly in areas like infrastructure and education.

Given his commitment to the party and his background in constituency leadership and the freight forwarding industry, Nana Boakye aims to offer valuable insight and expertise if chosen as the NPP candidate ahead of the December 7 elections.

“I have really dedicated my entire life to serving the party. Those who were there before me have done their best and I think I am ready to do more.” he noted.

Nana Boakye’s decision to contest reflects a renewed enthusiasm within the party, with a focus on his track record, vision, and ability to understand and address the needs of Tema West constituents.

