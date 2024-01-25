The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), found himself in an awkward situation during the party’s parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies last year.

According to Justin Kodua Frimpong, he received a call to come to a polling station in Adenta to resolve an issue.

He noted that, he was wearing a casual polo shirt, completely unaware that it bore the number 3 on it.

As the NPP General Secretary approached the polling station near the school junction, little did he know that this innocent attire choice would land him in trouble.

When he arrived at the venue, instead of being welcomed as a problem-solver, the chief scribe said he was met with accusations from some party members.

“They claimed that my choice of clothing, specifically the number 3 on my shirt indicated my support for a particular candidate, Akosua Manu, also known as Kozie,” Mr. Kodua recounted on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Feeling shocked by the accusations, he quickly mounted the platform and earnestly explained that his attire was a mere coincidence.

“I pleaded with everyone present to avoid wearing clothes with numbers during elections to prevent misunderstandings and tension. At the end of the day, I had to go a platform to plead and explain to them” he stated.

Through his experience, Justin Kodua said he is very careful of what he wears during internal elections.

He therefore warned party members not to wear such attires to avoid unnecessary controversies and distractions during Saturday’s elections.

